'Did No Wrong, Completed My Pati-Dharam': Shatrughan Sinha Explains Decision to Campaign for Wife
Sinha claimed he had told the Congress party leadership upon joining that he would support and campaign for his wife, who is a Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow.
File photo of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.
Lucknow: Actor-turned-politician and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday said that he has done no wrong in campaigning for his wife Poonam Sinha, who is the Samajwadi candidate for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.
Sinha, facing flak for not campaigning for the Congress in Lucknow, clarified his stand for the first time and said, "I do not understand why this controversy is being unnecessarily stoked. When I joined the Congress last month, I had told the party leadership that I would support and campaign for my wife and they had agreed."
Sinha said he had been hearing about protests from Lucknow Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnam but "no one from the senior rank in the party has spoken to me on this issue because they all know the facts".
"Even the Samajwadi Party has been informed that once the Lucknow polling is over on May 6, my wife Poonam will be campaigning for me in Patna and they have no objection. For me, it has always been family first," he added.
Moreover, he said, "I have completed ‘pati-dharam’ by campaigning in Lucknow and Poonam will undertake her ‘patni-dharam’ by campaigning for me in Patna."
Sinha said the SP had offered him the Lucknow seat several months ago. "But I had already made a commitment to the people that I will not change the location of my election which is Patna Sahib," he explained.
In Patna Sahib in Bihar, Sinha is pitted against Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and the competition is said to be tough.
"I will now be stationed in Patna, which is my home. Even when I joined films in Mumbai five decades ago, I maintained my relations with Patna. I would visit the place regularly and people there treat me as family. For them I am the ‘Bihari Babu'," he stated.
Asked whether he would campaign for the Congress too, the actor-turned-politician said, "I have been campaigning across the length and breadth of the country for the Congress and will be available whenever and wherever required."
Talking about the tone and tenor of his campaign, Sinha said, "Of course, I will place my side of the story about why I left the BJP after almost three decades because a lot of rubbish is on the propaganda machine.
"I will also underline the need for change and the importance of my party Congress. I have never indulged in negative campaigning but if others throw mud on me, I have the right to wipe it off."
