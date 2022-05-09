Did Not Violate Bail Conditions, Says Navneet Rana, in Delhi to Knock on Centre's Door for 'Justice'

Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, said on Monday that they have not done anything that can amount to a violation of their bail conditions. The couple was in the national capital to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Speaking to News18.com, Navneet Rana, the independent MP from Maharashtra, said that she was meeting the Speaker for justice as she had no hope of getting it from the state government.

“I will seek time with the union home minister as well and seek justice," added the lawmaker.

Mumbai police had sought the cancellation of bail for the couple for allegedly violating related conditions.

Holding a Hanuman Chalisa in her hand and wearing a Jai Shree Ram patka, Navneet Rana said, “I have not said anything on the process of my arrest. I cannot even dream of doing anything that can amount to contempt of court. All I said is to challenge CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest polls and that I will contest against him. I too have some rights granted to me by the Constitution."

The Rana couple was booked under the sedition law after Navneet Rana announced that she would chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of the residence of the Maharashtra chief minister.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, meanwhile, reached the house of the MP in Mumbai to look into allegations of illegal construction.

“We are fighting legally. No BMC official came to our house till we were there. The moment we left for Delhi, they reached our house for measurement. I don’t mind them taking measurements. I took permission for the construction. If any action needs to be taken, it should be against BMC officers who gave permission," said Navneet Rana.

The Lok Sabha lawmaker says she also plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi if she is given time.

