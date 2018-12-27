Did You Brief Him? Chandrababu Naidu Targets KCR Over His Meeting with PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has targeted his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao for meeting Prime Minister Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. Naidu wondered if KCR briefed the PM about the formation of the Federal Front.Naidu said KCR who was calling on leaders of various parties till the other day had now met Modi. "Are you meeting Modi to discuss the state's issues or to brief him (on the proposed front)?" the TDP leader asked KCR.KCR had met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Sunday and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday in an effort to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.Naidu reiterated that there was no scope for a third front in the country. "There are only two fronts. The BJP is the anchor for one front and the Congress is the anchor for the other front," he said.The TDP chief asked KCR and YSR Congress Party to specify if they were with the BJP-led front or the Congress-led front.Naidu, whose party pulled out of the NDA early this year, recently joined hands with the Congress and is trying to forge an anti-BJP alliance for the 2019 elections. He repeatedly alleged that KCR was trying to help Modi through his proposed front.The TRS chief, who is in Delhi since Monday night, also plans to meet Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that he would meet KCR in Hyderabad after January 6 as he could not be in Delhi on December 25 and 26 as planned earlier.The TRS chief had planned to meet Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi at the residence of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The TRS has hired a special aircraft for a period of one month for Rao's trips to various places.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.