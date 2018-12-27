English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did You Brief Him? Chandrababu Naidu Targets KCR Over His Meeting with PM Modi
Naidu reiterated that there was no scope for a third front in the country. "There are only two fronts. The BJP is the anchor for one front and the Congress is the anchor for the other front," he said.
File photo of Chandrababu Naidu.
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has targeted his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao for meeting Prime Minister Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. Naidu wondered if KCR briefed the PM about the formation of the Federal Front.
Naidu said KCR who was calling on leaders of various parties till the other day had now met Modi. "Are you meeting Modi to discuss the state's issues or to brief him (on the proposed front)?" the TDP leader asked KCR.
KCR had met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Sunday and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday in an effort to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Naidu reiterated that there was no scope for a third front in the country. "There are only two fronts. The BJP is the anchor for one front and the Congress is the anchor for the other front," he said.
The TDP chief asked KCR and YSR Congress Party to specify if they were with the BJP-led front or the Congress-led front.
Naidu, whose party pulled out of the NDA early this year, recently joined hands with the Congress and is trying to forge an anti-BJP alliance for the 2019 elections. He repeatedly alleged that KCR was trying to help Modi through his proposed front.
The TRS chief, who is in Delhi since Monday night, also plans to meet Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that he would meet KCR in Hyderabad after January 6 as he could not be in Delhi on December 25 and 26 as planned earlier.
The TRS chief had planned to meet Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi at the residence of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The TRS has hired a special aircraft for a period of one month for Rao's trips to various places.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Naidu said KCR who was calling on leaders of various parties till the other day had now met Modi. "Are you meeting Modi to discuss the state's issues or to brief him (on the proposed front)?" the TDP leader asked KCR.
KCR had met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Sunday and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday in an effort to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Naidu reiterated that there was no scope for a third front in the country. "There are only two fronts. The BJP is the anchor for one front and the Congress is the anchor for the other front," he said.
The TDP chief asked KCR and YSR Congress Party to specify if they were with the BJP-led front or the Congress-led front.
Naidu, whose party pulled out of the NDA early this year, recently joined hands with the Congress and is trying to forge an anti-BJP alliance for the 2019 elections. He repeatedly alleged that KCR was trying to help Modi through his proposed front.
The TRS chief, who is in Delhi since Monday night, also plans to meet Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that he would meet KCR in Hyderabad after January 6 as he could not be in Delhi on December 25 and 26 as planned earlier.
The TRS chief had planned to meet Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi at the residence of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The TRS has hired a special aircraft for a period of one month for Rao's trips to various places.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Mayur Borah
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results