Assembly
Elections
2020
News18 » Politics
1-min read

On Kejriwal's Win, Didi Says Only Those Who Deliver on Promises are Rewarded; Has a Message for BJP

The Trinamool Congress supremo said the saffron party got a "befitting reply" for torturing students and women in the national capital and AAP's win in Delhi is a victory of democracy.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
On Kejriwal's Win, Didi Says Only Those Who Deliver on Promises are Rewarded; Has a Message for BJP
File photo of Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who came back to power in Delhi for the thirds time with a thumping majority.

Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress supremo, said leaders playing on faith and divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded.

"Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded," she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, while talking to reporters in Bankura district, Banerjee said that people in Delhi have rejected BJP's policies and that "it was a victory of democracy".

She said the saffron party got a "befitting reply" for torturing students and women in the national capital.

Addressing a rally in Bankura, Banerjee said one state after another was slipping out of the BJP's grip, and the party would soon lose all states under its control.

"The BJP tortured students and women in Delhi. The party got a befitting reply in the Delhi assembly polls. It will face similar results in the 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal. Only development initiatives will click (with people), CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected," she said at the rally in Bankura.

Live TV

