Didi Criticising EC and Central Forces Who Earlier Helped Her Win Against Left, Says PM Modi in Bengal

Hours before the restriction on campaigning comes into effect in West Bengal's nine constituencies, PM Modi hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for criticising the Election Commission and the central forces deployed to oversee electoral duties in the state."Today, Didi is abusing the Election Commission and central forces," he said at a rally in Dum Dum on Thursday evening. "But why you are forgetting that the same thing was done to you by CPI (M) and then it was due to the active role played by the EC and central forces that you managed to win against the Left rule in Bengal?"Modi also criticised Banerjee for her comments labelling BJP leaders in the state as "outsiders" and said West Bengal is a part of the country and not her personal fiefdom."Didi should not forget that if people have come from Bihar and UP then they are contributing towards Bengal's growth. She has problems with their coming but she welcomes infiltrators. Bengal is not the personal fiefdom of Didi and her nephew (TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee)," he said.At his last public meeting in the state in the ongoing election season, Modi also slammed leaders of several opposition parties for being unable to come to a consensus on their prime ministerial candidate."Those who have been raising slogans of 'Modi Hatao' (remove Modi) over the past six months are unable to even chose a PM candidate," he said.Modi added that opposition leaders have now fallen silent as "they have accepted defeat".Mocking Banerjee's reported aspiration of becoming the next prime minister, he said she may very well "dream" of it but should not make any comment which affects the morale of the armed forces.This was the second rally Modi addressed on Thursday, after one at Mathurapur, after the EC announced all campaigning will be barred in nine of the state's constituencies following incidences of violence and arson during BJP chief Amit Shah's Kolkata roadshow. Both Dum Dum and Mathurapur were affected by the ban.At his Mathurapur rally, Modi targeted the ruling state government and claimed that the Trinamool Congress was responsible for desecration of Vidyasagar's bust.