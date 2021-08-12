‘Didi is With Us, Our Trophy is Ready’: TMC Gears up to Celebrate 'Khela Hobe Divas' in Gujarat And UP

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared August 16 as ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ in West Bengal, the TMC units outside Bengal are gearing up to celebrate the day in Gujarat as well.

“Mamata Banerjee has given the call and we will definitely celebrate Khela Hobe on August 16. Our trophy is also ready. We will seek police permission and will follow Covid protocols strictly. Khela Hobe is a national slogan now,” TMC leader Jitendra Khadayata told News18.

The party seems keen on observing the day in Gujarat, BJP’s home turf, and the TMC unit there has already made arrangements for Martyrs day on July 21. Arrangements of Khela Hobe Divas are also on in Uttar Pradesh, TMC UP leader Neeraj told News18.

“Didi has given the call and now we will celebrate it. Our planning is done. Two teams will play football and we have named one group as Chandrasekhar Azad and another group as Ashwakullah Khan. We have given a letter to police and we hope they will allow us,” he said.

The BJP, however, called the move a “show off” by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and claimed that the reality on ground is much different.

Tripura is also planning to commemorate the day on August 16 but the TMC workers there have been slapped with police cases.

On August 16, the government is planning to give footballs to needy students, sports lovers. The “Kela Hobe" slogan of the TMC had become immensely popular during the high-octane campaigning of the assembly election held earlier this year. “Now Khela Hobe will be used Nationally and in every state we will play,” she said.

Without naming anyone, Banerjee on Thursday had said that the state government will observe the “Khela Hobe Divas" on August 16 in memory of the football lovers who were killed around 40 years ago and those distorting its significance do not understand the value of sports.

