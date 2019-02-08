Didi Wants PM Post, Has Left Bengal in Hands of Middlemen: Modi Says on Mamata's Turf

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, claiming it had defamed the soil of West Bengal and rendered its people helpless.Addressing a well-attended BJP rally here in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, his third within a week, Modi said 'Didi' had left the running of the state to an “extortionist syndicate” of middleman as she is busy eyeing his post."Those who got power in Bengal in the name of 'Maa, Maati, Manush' after unseating the Left have also adopted the culture of violence. They have defamed the soil of Bengal and rendered its people helpless," Modi said attacking TMC government.Assailing Banerjee for the sit-in she staged against the attempted questioning of Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar by the CBI in the Saradha chit fund scam case, the prime minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people."This chowkidar will spare neither the perpetrators of chit fund scams nor those protecting them," he asserted.Tensions between Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is part of the 'mahagathbandhan' or 'grand alliance', and the BJP reached a new high in the last few days with Banerjee accusing the PM of misusing the CBI against the police chief in Kolkata.Raising the stakes higher, Banerjee had refused to grant permission to senior leaders of the BJP from campaigning in West Bengal.Banerjee had become a rallying point for the 23 other anti-BJP parties, who threw their weight behind her as she sat on protest for three days against the Modi government's alleged attempts to "stifle the spirit of the Constitution and federalism".Modi had attacked the opposition unity in his adderess in Lok Sabha on Thursday as well, saying that mahagathbandhan is mahamilavat (adulerated).The BJP had won just two of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general elections. This time the party has set an ambitious target of 23 as it looks to make up for anticipated losses in Hindi heartland states it had swept last year.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.