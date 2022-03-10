Didihat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Didihat seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Vishan Singh (BJP), Pradeep Singh Pal (INC), Surendra Singh Gurung (SP), Diwan Singh Mehta (AAP), Govind Singh (UKD), Kishan Bhandari (IND), Anil Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62%, which is 0.89% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vishan Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Didihat results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.43 Didihat (डीडीहाट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Didihat is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 82,849 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 40,661 were male and 42,188 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Didihat in 2022 is: 1,038 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 84,662 eligible electors, of which 41,862 were male,42,800 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 75,458 eligible electors, of which 37,003 were male, 38,455 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Didihat in 2017 was 3,983. In 2012, there were 5,799 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Vishan Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Kishan Bhandari of IND by a margin of 2,368 which was 4.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 33.66% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bishan Singh Chuphal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rewati Joshi of INC by a margin of 10,617 votes which was 23.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 43 Didihat Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Didihat are: Vishan Singh (BJP), Pradeep Singh Pal (INC), Surendra Singh Gurung (SP), Diwan Singh Mehta (AAP), Govind Singh (UKD), Kishan Bhandari (IND), Anil Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.11%, while it was 60.18% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Didihat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.43 Didihat Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 132. In 2012, there were 115 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.43 Didihat comprises of the following areas of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand: KCs Didihat, Muwani, Kanalichhina and Askot of 3-Didihat Tehsil; Panchayats 10-Bisabazerh, 11-Totanoula, 13-Kharkdauli, 14-Marhmanley, 15-Banda of Satshilling KC, Panchayats 17-Munakot, 23-Gaurihat, 24- Mazrikanda, 25-Dauli of Munakot KC, Forest area and Didihat Nagar Panchayat of 5-Pithoragarh Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Didihat constituency, which are: Dharchula, Pithoragarh, Gangolihat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Didihat is approximately 623 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Didihat is: 29°43’06.6"N 80°16’14.5"E.

