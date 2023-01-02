‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ to ‘Didir Doot’: Mamata Banerjee Sets TMC Ball Rolling for Panchayat Polls

Ahead of the panchayat elections this year, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched two initiatives – ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ and ‘Didir Doot’ — in Nazrul Manch Kolkata.

In 2019, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee had launched a similar initiative – ‘Didi ke Balo’. This programme too aimed to reach out to common people and was a big hit.

Mamata Banerjee said: “It will improve the connection with people. The name ‘Didir Suraskha Kawach’ has been given by the IT team. ‘Duare Sarkar’ is a government programme, whereas ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ is of the TMC. As we move forward, our responsibility will increase. Bengal will show India the way.”

Abhishek Banerjee, National General Secretary of TMC, said: “Under the Didir Suraksha Kawach, 3.5 lakh leaders will reach every block and cover 2 crore families in 60 days. Workers will stay in villages and understand people’s problem. They will reach out to people about the TMC government’s flagship programmes. We have also developed an app Didir Doot, which anybody can download.”

For the past couple of months, corruption in education to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has embarrassed the party. Experts say the programme will rejuvenate the party and boost its image.

HOW IT WILL WORK

Broadly, leaders will go and stay in local booth areas. After this, booth workers will reach out to those houses and make them download ‘Didir Doot’ to register their problems.

The activity will be carried out across 3,343 Gram Panchayats. It will be similar to the way ‘Didi ke balo’ started. Each house will be given a letter signed by Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC also plans to train workers for this campaign.

OPPN ATTACK

For the TMC, the challenge is conducting it peacefully, while projecting development, while the BJP will highlight the corruption.

The Opposition BJP said the initiative is to hide the corruption by the government.

BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikary said, “We will end Mamata Banerjee’s rule. The nomination and counting for Panchayat elections nomination will not be like 2018. I can assure you that. Didir Doot is Didir Bhoot.”

Panchayat polls are important for the ruling party as well as the opposition.

Sources say Panchayat elections will be the semifinal for both the parties for 2024. BJP’s Dilip Ghosh said, “Before every election, they come up with some drama, this too is the same. If TMC leaders go to stay in villages, people will not allow that.”

