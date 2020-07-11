'Didn't Happen During Vajpayee's Time': CM Gehlot Accuses BJP of Hatching Plot to 'Topple' Rajasthan Govt

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday claimed a plot had been hatched to topple his government, which is busy fighting the menace of the novel coronavirus. Gehlot said that BJP, which is in the opposition in the state, was offering crores to Congress MLAs and independents in an attempt to poach them.

“At the behest of their central leaders, how they are trying to topple the government, all of it is now before the public. To the MLAs whom they are approaching, they are offering Rs 10 crore in advance and after the government falls, then Rs 15 crore more. To some MLAs they are offering to pay extra,” Gehlot said in a press conference.

Giving the example of Madhya Pradesh, where former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia jumped ship to join the BJP and broke away 25 MLAs of the Congress, Gehlot said, “The sort of horse trading that we have seen in other states, such things have never happened in Rajasthan. MLAs never resigned like what happened in Madhya Pradesh. They bought MLAs in Gujarat. What has transpired in Madhya Pradesh, something similar they are trying to do in Rajasthan.”

Gehlot said just when his government was trying to deal with the menace of coronavirus, BJP was busy trying to topple him. “It wasn’t so at the time of Vajpayee-ji but after 2014, arrogance has crept into their party, which is busy trying to divide people in the name of religion,” he said, adding that the BJP is misusing ED, IT and CBI.

The chief minister said BJP was trying to replicate in Rajasthan what it had effected in many other states. “They did this in Goa and Manipur. In Arunachal Pradesh, they bought all the MLAs and toppled the government. An ex-CM was forced to die by suicide. Same happened in Uttarakhand in whose current cabinet five ministers are from the Congress. In Maharashtra, they got the oath ceremony done even when they did not have the majority,” Gehlot alleged.

The plot of allegedly toppling the Congress government in Rajasthan is being probed by the Special Operations Group of the state police. According to ADG (SOG) Ashok Kumar Rathore, the police was carrying out an investigation in the smuggling of illegal weapons in the process of which they had taped phones of some criminals. On June 13, Rathore told the press that the SOG heard conversation between two criminals who were discussing plans of toppling the Gehlot government. He said that investigations are underway in the case and involvement of some significant personalities is being suspected.

BJP, however, has dismissed these allegations. Satish Poonia, the chief of BJP’s Rajasthan unit, said the fact that the entire case was being based on the conversation between two criminals was laughable. He said that in order to deviate attention from the factionalism within the state government between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, allegations were being levelled against his party. He demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

According to sources, the conversation that is at the centre of the political storm in the state has the criminals alleging that “deputy CM wants to be the Chief Minister of the state when the new government is put in place” but BJP was adamant on having its own CM in the chair.

When Gehlot was asked about the factionalism within his party, he said, “Who doesn’t want to be the chief minister? There are perhaps five to seven people within the party who are able, who are talented to sit in the CM’s chair but only one person can be made the chief minister. But as soon as the question of CM is decided everyone else gets united and stands behind him.”