Didn't Know about Bihar MLC Seat, Received Sudden Call from Higher-ups to File Nomination: Shahnawaz

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, who was recently elected unopposed to the Bihar Legislative Council, Sunday said he had no idea this assignment was coming his way. "I did not know. It was not even in my dreams," he told reporters here. "All of a sudden, a phone call came from the higher-ups saying you have to file the nomination papers and I accepted it'," said Hussain, who was earlier this week elected unopposed as a member of the Legislative Council of Bihar.

He was speaking at an event at Sadar Bazar (Delhi Cantt) where several members from the minority community joined the BJP. "Whatever is expressly said in our party never happens. Whatever has to happen, it just happens," he said.

In the BJP, he said, there is only one leader and all others are karyakartas (workers). "The lotus symbol and ideology are supreme not an individual in this party." Hussain, who holds the record of being the youngest Cabinet minister, said he has been a BJP worker and will remain one forever. Over a dozen members of the minority community from Sadar Bazar area joined the BJP in presence of Hussain, former national vice president Shyam Jaju and former president of Delhi unit's Purvanchal Morcha Manish Singh.

Jaju said the BJP follows the ideology of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" (inclusive development). People from all sections of society have benefitted from various schemes and programmes of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh said that a large number of people from minority community influenced by Modi government's policies have been attracted to the BJP. Several local party leaders and workers including Pratibha Jaiswal, Shukul Sharma, Ravinder Tanwar, Ranjit Sharma and Manish Sharma were present on the occasion.

