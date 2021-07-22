'Didn't Know Ganga Flows Through Tamil Nadu': DMK MP on Report Showing 'Clean Ganga Fund' Spent in State

DMK MP P Wilson on Tuesday reacted to a statement in the Rajya Sabha about the Clean Ganga Fund used in Tamil Nadu and remarked that he didn’t know that Ganga flows through Tamil Nadu.

The reaction from the DMK leader came after the Union Corporate Affairs ministry replied that ‘Clean Ganga Fund’ was among those used for CSR projects in Tamil Nadu, Times of India reported.

The statement presented in the Rajya Sabha had said that firms had spend Rs 52 lakh under Corporate Social Responsibility on Clean Ganga Fund in Tamil Nadu in the last three years.

To my question on the allocation of CSR funds in TN, the Hon. Minister has replied that part of the TN fund has been used for the clean Ganga fund. I didn't know Ganga flows through TN! pic.twitter.com/7eGUCXkPXe— P. Wilson MP (@PWilsonDMK) July 21, 2021

“To my question on the allocation of CSR funds in TN, the Hon. Minister has replied that part of the TN fund has been used for the clean Ganga fund. I didn’t know Ganga flows through TN!,” P Wilson said in a tweet.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Union Jal Shakti ministry said the Clean Ganga Funds were not released for Tamil Nadu.

According to the report, the minister of state for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said 1,316 companies spent Rs 919 crore under CSR in 2019-20 in Tamil Nadu, while Rs 627.7 crore were spent in 2017-18 and Rs 829.3 crore spent in 2018-19.

Wilson, meanwhile, accused that there was no transparency and said that the details on the projects were not provided.

“For instance, what were the activities taken up through the Clean Ganga Funds in Tamil Nadu? I will write to the ministry seeking more details in this regard," he reportedly said.

An officials said that several corporates are taking up activities on rejuvenation of Ganga under the CSR funds. He added that probably one such firm doing work under CSR funds and used the name Ganga.

