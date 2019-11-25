Didn't Know Statement About Manoj Tiwari as CM Candidate Will be Taken So Seriously, Says BJP's Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Union minister and Delhi BJP co-incharge Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said he did not know that his statement about Manoj Tiwari being the party's CM candidate will be taken "so seriously".

Responding to a question at an event here, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said it was the party's senior leadership which decides who will be the chief minister, adding that he has issued a clarification following his statement on the subject on Twitter.

"The real position is that who will become chief minister in a state is decided by the party's leadership. I did not know that my statement will be taken so seriously by you (reporters)," he said.

"Manoj Tiwariji is a very close friend of mine. He is leading the party in Delhi. I am sure we will win (Assembly elections)," Puri said.

Addressing party workers on Sunday, Puri had said that the BJP would fight the Assembly election under the leadership of Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and the party will ensure that he becomes the chief minister, only to backtrack his statement hours later.

