Didn’t Raise Questions on Scientists, Concerned About Poor: Akhilesh Yadav on 'Vaccine of the BJP' Remark

Days after saying that he did not trust the anti-Covid vaccine to be rolled out in the country and called it a "vaccine of the BJP", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday clarified that he did not want to raise questions on scientists and their hard work but wanted to know how much time will it take for the vaccine take to reach the poor.

"People do not trust BJP’s vaccine, all I wanted to know is when will the vaccine reach out to the poor people, one year, two year or three years? We are not raising questions on our scientists and their hard work. The BJP is only doing event management and showy work. The chief minister of Haryana can reveal which vaccine he was administered when his condition had deteriorated and he was rushed to a private hospital," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh said that the country's businessmen are being looted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "The businessmen of the nation are the worst-affected due to coronavirus and now they are being looted. There were many incidents where businessmen were looted and murdered, but nothing concrete has been done by the government in this regard. When our party comes to power we will maintain data of all the businessmen and will also issue a helpline number for them," he said.

Further attacking the BJP government over the Muradnagar mishap where at least 17 people were killed after the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground collapse on Sunday, Akhilesh said that at least Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia should be granted to the kin of the deceased. "Nobody trusts this government, so many farmers have died but the government was not bothered about it. The BJP has promoted corruption in construction of crematoriums. The government should announce at least Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia for those deceased in the incident yesterday," said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"The BJP has closed its ears and they don’t want to hear anything against them. If anyone dares to speak against them, a case if filed on that person to silence him. I will congratulate the CM (Yogi Adityanath) if he runs metro rail in his hometown Gorakhpur," he further said.

The SP supremo had on Saturday courted controversy with his statement that he will not accept a vaccine against Covid-19 as he does not trust the vaccine that will be given out by the BJP government. "I will not get vaccinated by the shot given by the BJP government as I don't trust them. When we (SP) will come to power, we will ensure free vaccines to everyone," he had said at a press conference.