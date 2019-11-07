'Difference is Parlous Economy': Chidambaram on Why Cong Changed Stand on RCEP from 2012 to 2019

New Delhi: The UPA's decision to engage with RCEP nations and the Congress'advice to the Modi government to not sign the trade deal were both correct as the difference between 2012 and 2019 is the "parlous" state of the economy, senior party leader P Chidambaram said on Thursday.

His remarks come days after India decided not to join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to address New Delhi's concerns.

Chidambaram, in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, said the UPA's decision in 2012 to engage with RCEP countries was correct.

"The Congress' advice to the Government in 2019 to pause and not sign RCEP was also correct. The difference between 2012 and 2019 is the parlous state of the economy today thanks to the NDA's incompetent management," the former finance minister tweeted.

With India deciding not to join RCEP, the Congress has claimed victory saying its forceful opposition ensured that the BJP government backs out from bartering the interests of farmers, dairy producers, fishermen and small and medium businessmen.

Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Twitter, “BJP Govt had gone overboard in their zeal to sign RCEP completely bartering the interests of farmers, fishermen & MSME’s. As BJP & Sh. Amit Shah indulge in fake credit seeking today, let them remember that Congress’s forceful opposition made them back down.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “BJP was going to join RCEP with full fanfare. It was going to surrender farmers’ interest and national interest to foreign countries. Farmers of this country have opposed this with full strength and given a message that they will not surrender the fruit of their labour to foreign companies. BJP government had to reverse its decision on RCEP. Congratulations to our farmer brothers and sisters. I thank the workers of the Congress party who have stood shoulder to shoulder with farmers.”

