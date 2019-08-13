Different Congress Voices on J&K's Special Status Stem from 'Directionless Politics', Says Javadekar
The minister also accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of communalising the issue and said people of Jammu and Kashmir were happy with the decision to revoke the state's special status under Article 370.
File photo of union minister Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: The Congress is speaking in different voices on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir because of its "frustration, despair and directionless politics", Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.
Chidambaram on Monday alleged that the BJP scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as the region is "dominated" by Muslims, a remark condemned by the ruling party as "provocative and irresponsible".
The former union finance minister also alleged that the BJP-led NDA government would not have taken the bold decision had Jammu and Kashmir been a "Hindu-dominated" state.
"This is Congress' frustration, despair and directionless politics. Karan Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora, R P N Singh and other leaders are talking one thing and Chidambaram, Mani Shankar Aiyar saying another thing. The party is in perennial confusion. They never had a clear stand," Javadekar told reporters here.
The union minister of Information and Broadcasting and Environment also said the people of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Eid happily.
"Let me say that after Article 370 people of Kashmir will progress and will get the rights that have been denied to them in the last 70 years. That is why they are happy. People tried and even expected disturbances in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The way that the people celebrated and how they came out shows that they are happy. Kashmir will get normal very soon. But if some people see Palestine in Kashmir then it is their negative thought. Chidambaram is only trying to communalise the issue and it is dirty politics," said Javadekar.
He added that PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) is a part of India and a seat will be left for it in the assembly.
