Differently Abled Man Who Came to Delhi For Naidu’s Protest Kills Self Outside Andhra Bhavan
The deceased, identified as Davala Arjun Rao, was found dead on a wheelchair along with a suicide note in which he cited financial crisis as the reason for taking such an extreme step.
New Delhi: A differently-abled man from Andhra Pradesh, who was facing a financial crisis, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison outside Andhra Bhawan here, police said on Monday.
Davala Arjun Rao was a resident of Kinthali village in Srikakulam district. He had come to the national capital to participate in the day-long hunger strike by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, they said.
Naidu is on a strike to demand special status for his state and fulfilment of commitments made by the Centre under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.
Police said the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
They maintained that at around 7 am, they were informed by an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) about an unidentified body lying near the footpath of Jaswant Singh Road.
Rao was found dead on a wheelchair and a suicide note written in Telugu was recovered from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.
In the two-page suicide note, Rao cited financial crisis as the reason for taking such an extreme step, Verma said.
Proceedings have been initiated and further inquiry is in progress , the DCP said. The body has been preserved in mortuary and will be sent for post-mortem after the family reaches Delhi, they added.
