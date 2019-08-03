Take the pledge to vote

'Difficult Times for Bro': Despite Being Expelled from BJP, Unnao Rape Accused Finds Supporter in MLA

Former BJP MLA Sengar has been behind the bars for over a year now and yet, his party till very recently had not dared to completely snap its ties with the tainted politician.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
'Difficult Times for Bro': Despite Being Expelled from BJP, Unnao Rape Accused Finds Supporter in MLA
File photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
New Delhi: The prime accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled from BJP earlier this week, continues to draw support from the party members. This is evident in a video, which shows BJP MLA Ashish Singh Ashu from Mallawan in Uttar Pradesh openly endorsing Sengar at a party function held on Friday.

Talking about the jailed former party member, Ashu, wished that the Sengar, who is going through "difficult times", will be able to walk free someday.

"Our brother Kuldeep Singh could not be here among us today as he is going through difficult times. Out best wishes are with him. We hope that he will overcome the bad times, fight through it and come out of it and be with all of you," he said.

Former BJP MLA Sengar has been behind the bars for over a year now and yet, his party till very recently had not dared to completely snap its ties with the tainted politician.

This, despite massive public outrage following charges of deep-rooted conspiracy behind a road accident that has left the rape survivor battling for her life. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered an FIR against Sengar and 10 others in the accident case.

