'Difficult Times for Bro': Despite Being Expelled from BJP, Unnao Rape Accused Finds Supporter in MLA
Former BJP MLA Sengar has been behind the bars for over a year now and yet, his party till very recently had not dared to completely snap its ties with the tainted politician.
File photo of Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
New Delhi: The prime accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled from BJP earlier this week, continues to draw support from the party members. This is evident in a video, which shows BJP MLA Ashish Singh Ashu from Mallawan in Uttar Pradesh openly endorsing Sengar at a party function held on Friday.
Talking about the jailed former party member, Ashu, wished that the Sengar, who is going through "difficult times", will be able to walk free someday.
"Our brother Kuldeep Singh could not be here among us today as he is going through difficult times. Out best wishes are with him. We hope that he will overcome the bad times, fight through it and come out of it and be with all of you," he said.
Former BJP MLA Sengar has been behind the bars for over a year now and yet, his party till very recently had not dared to completely snap its ties with the tainted politician.
This, despite massive public outrage following charges of deep-rooted conspiracy behind a road accident that has left the rape survivor battling for her life. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered an FIR against Sengar and 10 others in the accident case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ankita Lokhande Gushes Over Boyfriend Vicky Jain in Romantic Birthday Post, See Here
- In Rare Instance, Twitter Hails Trump's Punny Take on Rapper A$AP Rocky's Release
- Deepika Padukone 'Steals' Shampoo Bottles From Hotels, Reveals BFF in Friendship Day Note
- India vs West Indies | Pant’s Chance to Unleash His Potential in International Cricket: Kohli
- Understanding Tata Sky New Flexi Annual Plan: How to Get a Free Month of Subscription