Digboi Candidate List: Key Contests in Digboi Assembly Constituency of Assam

Digboi Assembly constituency in Tinsukia district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Digboi seat is part of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Suren Phukan of BJP won from this seat beating Gautam Dhanowar of INC by a margin of 14,293 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rameswar Dhanowar of INC won from this this constituency defeating Suren Phukan of BJP by a margin of 10,758 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Digboi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Digboi constituency are: Suren Phukan of BJP, Sibanath Chetia of CONG, Pahlad Nayak of AJP