Digboi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Digboi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

123. Digboi (डिगबोई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Tinsukia district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Tirap District). Digboi is part of 13. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,40,132 eligible electors, of which 69,298 were male, 70,825 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Digboi in 2021 is 1022.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,15,654 eligible electors, of which 59,424 were male, 56,230 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,12,637 eligible electors, of which 57,742 were male, 54,895 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Digboi in 2016 was 137. In 2011, there were 121.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Suren Phukan of BJP won in this seat by defeating Gautam Dhanowar of INC by a margin of 14,293 votes which was 14.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.47% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rameswar Dhanowar of INC won in this seat defeating Suren Phukan of BJP by a margin of 10,758 votes which was 13.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.04% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 123. Digboi Assembly segment of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Digboi are: Shibanath Chetia (INC), Suren Phukan (BJP), Pahlad Nayak (AJP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.6%, while it was 68.66% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 123. Digboi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 140. In 2011 there were 140 polling stations.

EXTENT:

123. Digboi constituency comprises of the following areas of Tinsukia district of Assam: Digboi thana [excluding Tirap (part) and Buridihing mouzas], Hapjan (part) and Tingrai (part) mouzas in Tinsukia thana and Tingrai (part) mouza in Doom Dooma thana in Tinsukia sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Tinsukia.

The total area covered by Digboi is 440 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Digboi is: 27°21’06.1"N 95°36’16.2"E.

