Digras Election Results 2019 Live Updates (दिग्रस): Rathod Sanjay Dulichand of Shiv Sena Leads

79. Digras (दिग्रस), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and is part of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.82%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,22,552 eligible electors, of which 1,67,869 were male, 1,54,681 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 197 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,96,059 eligible electors, of which 1,56,239 were male, 1,39,820 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 197 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,66,460.

Digras has an elector sex ratio of 921.44.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rathod Sanjay Dulichand of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 79864 votes which was 39.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 60.1% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rathod Sanjay Dulichand of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 54145 votes which was 28.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 54.07% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 79. Digras Assembly segment of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. Yavatmal-Washim Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.36%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.13%, while it was 72.28 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.77%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 378 polling stations in 79. Digras constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 348.

Extent: 79. Digras constituency comprises of the following areas of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra: Digras Tehsil, Ner Tehsil, Darwha Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Loha, Chikhali, Darwha and Darwha (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Digras is: 20.3203 77.7848.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Digras results.

