Digvijay Singh Condemns Shivraj’s ‘Anti-National’ Jibe at Him, Will ‘Present Himself’ to Police

Congress Coordination Committee chairman Digvijay Singh has decided to present himself to the MP Police on July 26 after taking objection to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ‘anti-national’ jibe against him during a public rally in Satna recently.Addressing the media in Satna, the CM had alleged that Digvijay often visited a terrorist’s house and addressed him as ‘ji’, adding that these acts appeared ‘anti-national’ to him.“If any evidence proves me to be a traitor, lodge a case against me and hand me proper punishment,” Singh dared Chouhan in an open letter on Saturday.“You are holding the Constitutional post of Chief Minister and you have government machinery at your dispense. If you have solid evidence to dub me as a traitor then go on and complete your constitutional duty against me,” Singh urged Chouhan in the letter.“For the integrity and unity of the nation, I have decided to present myself at the TT Nagar police station in Bhopal on July 26. Meanwhile, the administration can compile and present all the evidences of me being anti-national so that a case could be lodged against me and my arrest could be ensured.”The two-time chief minister Digvijay Singh also asked CM Shivraj to tender an unconditional apology if he has no solid proof to back his claims.“Anti-nationalism is a grave allegation and I request you not to take any such anti-national activity lightly,” Singh urged Chouhan while reminding him of his Constitutional duties.Chouhan, during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, has been persistently attacking Singh and his ten years of rule in Madhya Pradesh from 1993 to 2003.​