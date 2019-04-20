English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia File Nominations
Digvijaya Singh, who is facing BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, filed his papers on Saturday afternoon, said Congress leader Jawahar Punjabi.
Congress candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Digvijay Singh files his nomination paper for Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal, Saturday, April 20, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Congress' Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday filed nomination forms from Bhopal and Guna Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, respectively.
Singh, who is facing BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, filed his papers here Saturday afternoon, said Congress leader Jawahar Punjabi.
"Diggi Raja" (as Singh is fondly called) would defeat Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, and recapture the seat for the Congress after a gap of 30 years, Punjabi claimed.
Scindia, popularly known as "Maharaj" owing to his royal lineage, filed his nomination papers with the Shivpuri district election officer, Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said.
Scindia, the sitting MP, is facing BJP's K P Yadav in Guna.
