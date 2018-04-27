Digvijay Singh to Help Kamal Nath With his 'Yatra' From Ram's Abode in Orchha?

A day after his ‘old friend’ Kamal Nath was brought in to lead the party in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh on Friday announced that he would start his much-hyped political yatra across the state from the land of lord Ram in Orchha.Congress veteran and Digvijay Singh’s confidante, Rameshwar Neekhra announced on Friday that Singh plans to travel across all Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh in the coming months starting May 15.Neekhra further revealed that the yatra would commence from Orchha, the land of lord Ram that has the famous Ram Raja Temple, an important Hindu pilgrim site.Singh is expected to visit all 230 Assembly constituencies and meet party workers and leaders during the course of his journey.Neekhra, who accompanied Singh in his Narmada Parikrama, claimed that MP Congress in-charge, Deepak Babaria, has cleared the programme.He said that Singh was a person who believes in ‘Sanatan Hindu dharma’. Neekhra told News18 that the Congress party, since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Rajendra Prasad, had a firm belief in Hinduism.Former MP Chief Minister Digvijay Singh had donned the ‘Sanatani Hindu’ avatar during his circumambulation of the Narmada River and also on the completion of his journey at Narsinghpur, shared the stage with saints, pilgrims and Adi Shankacharya Swatoopanand Saraswati.Interestingly, Singh’s proposed yatra is being seen by many as a ploy to help out his ‘friend’ Kamal Nath restore his connection with masses ahead of the assembly polls. Insiders claim that it was Singh who had endorsed Nath’s name for the coveted post of the Madhya Pradesh Congress president.