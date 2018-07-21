Digvijay Singh's Brother Says No-confidence Motion Futile, Cautions Rahul Gandhi Against Internal Rift

AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh’s brother Laxman Singh launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi after the defeat of Friday’s no-confidence motion.“I haven’t seen such an amazing no-confidence motion in my 15 years of Parliamentary career. The motion was bound to be defeated, but the low vote count, even lesser than expectation, is a matter of concern,” a tweet from Singh’s unverified Twitter handle read.Singh, a former MP, further said, “Rahulji should focus more on organizational strength as internal fighting is expected to pick up further as the elections are approaching.”In April this year, Singh had embarrassed his party by ridiculing the decision of the state unit to appoint of five executive presidents and calling Kamal Nath ‘HMV record in Bluetooth technology’.After Congress’ ouster from the power in Madhya Pradesh in 2003, Singh switched sides to join the BJP and won two Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket. But in 2010, the saffron party showed him the door for speaking against then party president Nitin Gadkari.He then returned to the Congress in 2013 but could not regain his lost position in the party.Meanwhile, both Nath and Digvijay Singh have been dropped from the Congress Working Committee (CWC).Digvijay Singh, however, downplayed his exclusion from the highest decision making body of Congress. He said he was happy that Rahul Gandhi had formed a new team and added that the bigger challenge lied in the upcoming assembly elections.Nath, too, dismissed the controversy around his exclusion from CWC, but skipped the much anticipated no-trust vote in Lok Sabha on Friday.“I am not going, my priority is Madhya Pradesh. I have seen many such no-trust motions in my 38 years of parliamentary career,” Nath said in Bhopal.When asked about a senior parliamentarian like him being absent from Lok Sabha, he said, ‘Let it be’ with a faint smile.Political experts, however, believe that excluding seasoned leaders like Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath could deal a blow to an already fragile Congress party in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.