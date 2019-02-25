English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saffron Outfits Behind Recent Murders in State, Including Killing of Twins, Says Digvijaya
The opposition BJP hit back at the Congress, saying the crime graph has gone up after the party took charge in December and accused Singh of covering up the government's 'failure' on the law and order front.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Shajapur: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Monday alleged BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal workers were involved in the recent murders in Madhya Pradesh, including the killing of six-year-old twin brothers in Chitrakoot.
Singh cited several murder cases which took place across the state in the recent past and alleged members of saffron outfits were involved in them.
The opposition BJP hit back at the Congress, saying the crime graph has gone up after the party took charge in December and accused Singh of covering up the government's "failure" on the law and order front.
Talking to reporters here, Singh said, "Main Kuchh Udaharan Aapko De Raha Hoon, Indore Me Ek Bahut Bade Vyapari Ki Hatya Hui, Supari Li Sudhakar Maratha Ne, Wo BJP Ka
Sakriya Sadasy Raha Hai, Kam Se Kam 25 Hatyayen Usne Paise Lekar Supari Lekar Karwai Hai, Shivraj Singh Se Puchhiye, Usse Sambandh The Ki Nahi. (I am giving some examples. A big businessman was murdered in Indore. Sudhakar Maratha took supari. He was an active member of BJP. He carried at least 25 supari killings. Ask Shivraj Singh Chouhan (former BJP CM) whether he had relations with him or not)."
He continued, "Mandsaur me Nagar Palika Adhyaksh Ki Hatya Hui, Kisne Ki, BJP Ke Neta Ne. (Mandsaur's Municipality president was killed, who did this? killer was a BJP leader)."
The former Chief Minister said, "An RSS office-bearer in Ratlam killed a Dalit labourer to claim the insurance money. These are the deeds of (RSS). After this, a BJP leader was murdered by his party colleague in Barwani."
Talking about the kidnapping and murder of twin sons of an oil businessman at Chitrakoot, Satna district, Singh, "Who did this, Bajrang Dal, VHP and BJP leaders did it. There was BJP symbol on their motorcycles. "And where they were studying? In Chitrakoot University, which an institution of Sangh. This university should be inquired into."
Reacting to Singh's statements, the BJP said he is trying to hide the government's failure to arrest the rising crime graph in the state.
"Digvijaya Singh, who is the Super CM of the state, has been trying to cover up feeble police administration. Congress regime of the state is involved in transfer and postings in lieu of money," said state BJP vice-president Vijesh Lunawat.
"It is a Congress government... entire system is run by them, they run the investigating agencies, they should stop the crime and inquire into them. They should do justice with the family of victims, including children," he said.
The Congress administration has failed to control the rising crime rate, Lunawat said.
