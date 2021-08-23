Digvijaya Refutes People Raised Pro-Pak Slogans in Ujjain During Muharram Procession

The Muslim community has refuted charges that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in a Muharram procession on Thursday late night claiming the youths were shouting Qazi Sahab Zindabad in the event.

The police have slapped charges on four people under National Security Act (NSA) on the charges of raising pro-Pak slogans in the event and six others too have been arrested.

On Sunday, the Congress party Rajya Sabha MP, Digvijaya Singh, quoting a fact-checking portal’s findings that pro-Pak slogans weren’t raised in the said event in Ujjain, tweeted, “On the basis of fake news that pro-Pak slogans were raised, several have been booked by the police. The MP police should have checked the reality before acting upon inputs. If cases have been lodged, they should be withdrawn.”

Meanwhile, more videos of the incident have surfaced in which local Congress corporator Maya Trivedi, her husband Rajesh Trivedi, party leader Mujib Supari and others are seen on the venue of Muharram. These leaders called on the Superintendent of Police Satendra Kumar Shukla and sought a fair probe into the matter.

Maya Trivedi speaking to News18 refuted allegations that pro-Pak slogans were raised and added that youth were raising Qazi Sahab Zindabad slogans which was mistaken for pro-Pak slogans. Congress leader Mujib Supari also spoke to the media strongly refuting allegations that ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogans were raised in the event.

“As Qazi sahab had arrived on the scene that day, the youth expected that he will now dispatch the procession so they started raising slogans in Qazi sahab’s favour,” claimed Supari naming one Pramod Bhadauria whose son he claimed is a politician, as the one who has triggered the confusion.

“Our forefathers had a choice to move to Pakistan but we refused and stayed back and are proud of our country,” said the leader slamming those who were posting malicious content on social media to malign their community.

SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla speaking to the media that the delegation of local leaders had met him seeking a fair probe and he assured them that those who raised objectionable slogans have been identified and no one is not guilty would be punished. He warned netizens against posting unverified videos or facts on social media which could vitiate communal harmony in the city.

The police, however, are firm on their stand that pro-Pak slogans were raised and one of their men had recorded it in the event. The police officers even claimed that the information of pro-Pak slogans was passed on to police by the community members on Thursday night.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra reacting to Digvijaya Singh’s remarks seeking a probe into the Ujjain video said that wherever there is a communal incident, Digvijaya Singh’s presence is obvious. “None has ever heard of Qazi sahab zindabad slogan, it is only audible to Digvijaya Singh,” said the minister affirming where there is a BJP rule, the law will take its own course.

After pro-Pak slogans allegedly were raised during the Muharram procession, the Jiwajiganj police had arrested ten persons involved and slapped four of them — Azhar, Shadab, Md Samir and Chitera under NSA. All have been incarcerated for three months, under sub-section B of section 3 of NSA 1980.

(Inputs Anand Nigam)

