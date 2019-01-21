English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Digvijaya Says Land Deals leading to Murders of BJP leaders in MP, Draws Flak From Shivraj
BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the repeated assaults 'unfortunate and unprecedented'.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Loading...
Bhopal: As the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh and opposition BJP continued to trade charges over repeated assaults on BJP leaders including two murders in the last five days, state’s former chief minister Digvijaya Singh claimed that these attacks were a result of land and money deals among the BJP leaders.
“Whatever anomalies had taken place over land deals and transaction of money are now leading to murders of the BJP leaders,” Singh told mediapersons at New Delhi. “People have realised that the government has changed and Congress has come to power. That is why all these disputes are coming to fore. Our government will probe all these cases,” he added.
BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the repeated assaults “unfortunate and unprecedented”.
“This never happened in MP before. The state is witnessing an unfortunate and unprecedented situation. The BJP workers are being attacked continuously and two of our senior workers have lost their lives in these attacks,” Chouhan said on Monday. He added that the party has received murder report of two of its leaders — Manoj Thackeray and Prahlad Bandhwar.
“The criminals are absolutely fearless and the state is witnessing a law and order breakdown,” added Chouhan.
The former MP chief minister said the Congress ministers are behaving like small-time leaders as by calling these murders BJP’s internal matter.
The BJP leaders and workers staged protest across the state against ‘poor’ law and order, and attacks on their party leaders. “We only staged a symbolic protest on Monday and if the murderers continue to roam around free, we will be compelled to take to the streets again,” Chouhan said.
Meanwhile, the body of Chhatar Singh, brother of BJP’s rural district secretary Narendra Singh Rawat, was found on Monday. Singh, who worked as a bus conductor and was missing since Sunday. His body was found on the banks of river Parvati and carried multiple injury marks.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“Whatever anomalies had taken place over land deals and transaction of money are now leading to murders of the BJP leaders,” Singh told mediapersons at New Delhi. “People have realised that the government has changed and Congress has come to power. That is why all these disputes are coming to fore. Our government will probe all these cases,” he added.
BJP national vice-president and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the repeated assaults “unfortunate and unprecedented”.
“This never happened in MP before. The state is witnessing an unfortunate and unprecedented situation. The BJP workers are being attacked continuously and two of our senior workers have lost their lives in these attacks,” Chouhan said on Monday. He added that the party has received murder report of two of its leaders — Manoj Thackeray and Prahlad Bandhwar.
“The criminals are absolutely fearless and the state is witnessing a law and order breakdown,” added Chouhan.
The former MP chief minister said the Congress ministers are behaving like small-time leaders as by calling these murders BJP’s internal matter.
The BJP leaders and workers staged protest across the state against ‘poor’ law and order, and attacks on their party leaders. “We only staged a symbolic protest on Monday and if the murderers continue to roam around free, we will be compelled to take to the streets again,” Chouhan said.
Meanwhile, the body of Chhatar Singh, brother of BJP’s rural district secretary Narendra Singh Rawat, was found on Monday. Singh, who worked as a bus conductor and was missing since Sunday. His body was found on the banks of river Parvati and carried multiple injury marks.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spider-Man Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers: Endgame on Twitter? Deets Inside
- Cristiano Ronaldo to Plead Guilty to Tax Fraud in Madrid Court
- What is Data Colonization, And Why we in India Need to Rework The Policies in Place
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock, Sticker Integration, Private Replies and More Coming in Future Updates
- PUBG Mobile's Zombies Mode Will Roll-Out in January 2019 Says Tencent Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results