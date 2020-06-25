Digvijaya Singh, 150 Congress Workers Booked for Holding Bicycle Rally Against Fuel Price Spike

The Madhya Pradesh police booked Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh and 150 others for leading a cycle protest against the hike in fuel price allegedly without taking permission and for neglecting lockdown precautions.

Digvijaya Singh, along with party workers, took out a bicycle rally in Bhopal on Wednesday. Former minister Jitu Patwari and many local Congress office-bearers held a similar protest in Indore.

Significantly, the prices of petrol and diesel increased for the 19th consecutive day on Wednesday. In some parts of Madhya Pradesh the prices are higher than elsewhere in the country.

On Thursday also the rising trend continued. Petrol price was raised by 16 paise while diesel price was up by 13 paise per litre. In Bhopal, petrol is selling at Rs 87.55 and diesel at Rs 79.46 per litre.

Seventy-three-year-old Singh along with Congressmen took out the rally from Roshanpura square to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence on Wednesday which was stopped midway at Apex Bank tri-section, TT Nagar police said on Thursday.

Police said a case was registered against Singh under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobeying an order duly promulgated by public servant), 143 (unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 341 (wrongful restraint),

State Congress chief Kamal Nath has taken to Twitter to slam the government saying that the price of petrol was highest in Madhya Pradesh. Nath said that for the first time in the country's history - the price of diesel was more than that of petrol. Inflation was taking a toll on the poor continuously, his tweet read. A participant in the protest said the BJP had in 2014 promised to bring petrol prices to under Rs 25 a litre. Now the taxes on the commodity are more than Rs 30.