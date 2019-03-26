Digvijaya Singh a True Hindu, Will Follow Whatever Party Decides, Says His Son Jaivardhan

Regardless of who the BJP chooses to field from the Bhopal constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, it is Digvijaya Singh who will win, claimed his son, MP urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh, on Wednesday.Calling his father a true Hindu, Jaivardhan said Digvijaya would contest the elections based on the development works done by him during his tenure as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from December 1993 to December 2003.It is being widely speculated that current MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan could take on Digvijaya from Bhopal.Jaivardhan, the youngest minister in the Kamal Nath government at 32 years of age, told news 18: We are waiting for the official announcement of BJP’s Bhopal candidate. We are ready for the challenge. My father is a true Hindu and he would follow what the party tells him.”Rubbishing claims that his father was forced to contest from Bhopal, Jaivardhan said, “Bhopal is a neutral seat and nobody is going to become a scapegoat.”The BJP has found itself in a tricky situation after the Congress’s announcement of Digvijaya Singh as its nominee from Bhopal seat, which has remained a BJP stronghold since 1989.Talking about the BJP leaders’ repeated references to Pakistan in poll campaign, Jaivardhan said, “I would suggest the BJP leaders to go Pakistan if they are so fond of the country. Truth is, they fear Digvijaya Singh.”Earlier, names of mayor Alok Sharma, sitting MP Alok Sanjar and BJP state organisational secretary VD Sharma were making rounds as possible BJP nomineed from Bhopal, but after the announcement of Digvijaya’s name, the BJP is now looking for a strong opponent to retain the seat and Chouhan has emerged as a potential candidate. Chouhan was earlier touted to file nomination from Vidisha.Speaking to News18, Chouhan said that the BJP would decide who gets fielded from Bhopal. He also accused Rahul Gandhi of not fulfilling poll promises. “Gandhi had promised farm loan waiver and said he could remove the chief minister if the loan was not waived off within 10 days of coming to power but nothing happened,” Chouhan said, alleging that the Congress chief merely sells big dreams to voters to win elections.