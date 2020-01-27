Digvijaya Singh Appeals PM Modi, Shah to Meet Anti-CAA Protesters to Assuage 'Worsening' Situation
The senior Congress leader said that Amit Shah's recent statements on the upcoming Delhi assembly elections were 'setting the country on fire'.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Sehore (MP): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a dialogue with protesters opposing the CAA-NRC-NPR regime, to prevent "further deterioration" of the current situation.
Singh said that the "movement" against the new citizenship law and the two other proposed exercises had gone out of politicians' hands; having turned into an "emotional issue". He added that the issue should not just be linked with politics, anymore.
He was speaking during a brief stopover in Sehore to meet local leaders, on his way to Dhar. "Amit Shah had said that the CAA bill would be followed by NPR and then NRC in a chronological order. Now, if they want to handle the situation properly then PM Modi and Shah should hold a dialogue with those staging protests," Singh said.
The Congress leader said that the duo should clear doubts from the minds of protesters, otherwise the situation might worsen in the country.
In response to Shah's recent statements on the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, Singh said -- "BJP leaders have no issues to raise, which is why they are setting the country on fire," he said. Shah on Sunday had said that the people in Delhi should press their EVM button with such anger that the protesters in Shaheen Bagh "feel the current".
