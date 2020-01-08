Digvijaya Singh Backs Deepika Padukone’s Visit to JNU During Protest, Calls RSS Anti-constitutional
Speaking at the national training camp of Congress Sevadal in Bhopal on Wednesday, Digvijaya Singh hit out at the RSS and BJP for allegedly trying to smother people's right to freedom of speech.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Bhopal: Backing film actress Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh here claimed that the constitution offers everyone the right to express themselves.
Speaking at the national training camp of Congress Sevadal in Bhopal on Wednesday, Singh hit out at the RSS and BJP for allegedly trying to smother people's right to freedom of speech. The BJP culture is against that of the country as whoever speaks against the party is considered an enemy, Singh alleged.
“They expect that noone should speak against them. If someone even gives a hint of dissent, then he or she becomes an enemy (for BJP)," claimed Singh.
“The basic nature of BJP is not just against the Indian culture and tradition but also against the democracatic values of the country,” added the senior Congress leader.
Singh also drew parallel between the ideology of the RSS and those of Hitler and Mussolini, claiming that they (RSS-BJP) wish to run the country with the terror of stick. He added that the RSS is an anti-constitutional organisation.
