Digvijaya Singh, Dropped from Congress Working Committee, Says 'Happy' with New Team

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday came out in support of the new working committee formed by party chief Rahul Gandhi.Singh, considered a close confidante of Gandhi, was dropped in the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC).The CWC is the party's highest decision-making body and assists the Congress president in decision-making."I'm happy that Rahul Gandhi has formed a new team and it is unnecessary to discuss who is a part of it," he said, adding that the bigger challenge was the upcoming elections."The challenge in front of us is very serious and the 2019 elections will decide which ideology will rule the country," he said when asked about his name not figuring in the new CWC.Singh was a key member of the previous CWC and also the party's former general secretary, who once held the charge of many key states such as Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.