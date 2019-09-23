Digvijaya Singh Dares EC to Prove that EVMs Can't be Tampered With, Bats for Printed Voter Slips

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a series of tweet on Monday raised the pitch against the reliability on the use of EVM machines used in elections. Singh even challenged the election commission whether it would allow hackers to test EVMs to prove that the machines can't be tampered with.

Digvijaya Singh shared a video on twitter of an expert claiming that no EVM in the world is hacking proof. Singh also challenged the Election Commission of India to test these machines by inviting hackers from across the world.

“Would Central Election Commission have the courage to invite the best Hackers and give them physical access to the machine and allow them to prove that no machine with a Chip is tamper proof?

To add, a similar hackathon has been organised in US last year, had claimed the expert in the video.

“Least the CEC can do is to give the voter the printed voter slips. After he has voted and then the voter can drop it in the box,” said Singh in another tweet.

The said video shared by Singh has the expert addressing a conclave on ways of rigging democratic elections across the globe. The expert also compares the EVMs used in US and those used in polls in India claiming that no electronic machine with physical access can’t be hacked, contesting the ECI claim that EVMs in India are hack proof.

Congress party has been questioning the reliability of EVMs and after the crushing loss in lok sabha polls in MP in which Congress could only win one seat losing all 28, several losing party leaders had approached the Jabalpur High Court questioning the veracity of the EVMs and VVPAT machines.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.