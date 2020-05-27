Digvijaya Singh Distributes Ration, BJP MLA Says Cong MP Completing Tablighi Jamaat's Unfulfilled Task

Alleging gross violation of social distancing norms during distribution of ration/food by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal on Wednesday, a BJP MLA accused the Rajya Sabha MP of taking forward the “unfulfilled task of Maulana Saad”.

The Congress had organised the ration /food distribution event among poor people in the state capital to mark the death anniversary of late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Later in the day, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma retweeted videos and photographs, saying wrote, “Raja Sahab (Singh), not sure you went there to distribute ration or corona”.

The videos show Singh and former state minister PC Sharma in the background and scores of women jostling in front of them to bag ration packets.

Stating that there was no social distancing at the event, the BJP MLA said after the arrest members of the Tablighi Jamaat event, held in March in New Delhi and considered one of the key super-spreaders of the virus, the Congress has taken it upon itself to spread the infection.

“We have either jailed or put Tablighi Jamaat members into COVID-19 centres for treatment. Meanwhile, spreading coronavirus to remaining households has become the Congress party’s motto,” said Rameshwar Sharma

He said first Congress chief Sonia Gandhi incited labourers to reach their homes anyhow that has led to a spark in COVID-19 cases, while the remaining work was being done by Singh, who he called a photocopy of Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad, who has been widely accused of violating guidelines at the Nizamuddin Markaz.

Congress’ PC Sharma later shared photographs from the event wherein people can be seen sitting at proper distance and Singh addressing them on a mic.

Soon after, some Congress leaders also shared old photographs of Rameshwar Sharma wherein no social distancing was visible.

While posting a photograph of the MLA with several men standing close to him, Congress’ Rahul Singh Rathod asked Rameshwar Sharma is social distancing was practised when about people joined the BJP before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Manak Agarawal, a close aide of Digvijaya Singh, said the BJP MLA’s politics is based on accusations.

“Sharma and his government do nothing to help the poor and when someone tries to help them amid coronavirus-induced lockdown, the BJP engages in a malicious campaign,” Agarwal said.

“It’s the BJP and people like Sharma who do politics on Tablighi Jamaat with their propaganda,” Agrawal added.