Digvijaya Singh Doesn't Want Any Post, Says 'Will Work to Bring Congress in Power in MP'

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said he is not interested in any post and will continue to work to bring Congress to power in the state.Claiming that there is 'widespread resentment' among different sections of the society against the BJP government in MP, the Congress general secretary said he would shortly embark on another ‘yatra’ across Madhya Pradesh to channelise this anguish.Upset over repeated queries on his possible move after completion of the Narmada Parikrama, the two-time chief minister said, “A doctor practices medicine after Narmada Parikrama and a barber returns to his shop, similarly, Digvijaya Singh who did politics all through his life won’t fry pakodas after the parikrama.”Singh, who was best known for his contentious political takes during UPA rule, hinted that he would curb his free-flowing jibes. “From now on, I won’t be available for any statement (media) and only the official spokespersons of the party will speak whenever the need be,” he said.Referring to himself and his close aides Rameshwar Neekhra and Mahesh Joshi, he said people like them don’t expect any post, either of an MP, MLA or Chief Minister. “Can’t we connect to people, initiate discussions and do away with the mutual differences with them,” he asked. He further said that after getting permission from the AICC and MP Congress, they would start the state yatra.Recounting the Narmada Parikrama experience, Singh claimed that there was resentment among different sections like the farmers, NREGA labourers or others. There is mass exodus in tribal villages as NREGA was defunct here, alleged Singh.Lashing out at the 'Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana' for bringing a sharp dip in farm products, he further said that old payments worth crores were pending for NREGA labourers and farmers were awaiting Bhavantar payments at several mandis.The Raghogarh scion came down heavily on NREGA online payments saying he has received a large number of complaints regarding the non-payment of dues and he would recommend cash payments through post offices and panchayats to the beneficiaries.Also, alleging huge corruption in MP government’s campaign of planting 6.5 crore saplings on Narmada banks, Singh claimed, he only saw three living plants in his 1800 km journey initially. However, while returning back from the yatra, many plants were seen but locals told him these were planted weeks before his arrival into those areas.“Barely 60,000 to one lakh plants would be alive on Narmada banks,” claimed Singh.He also alleged massive illegal sand mining on Narmada riverbed. “Wherever we went, the mining machines were hidden and the work resumed after we left.”Singh also shared plans to have food with party leaders during the possible MP Yatra and termed it ‘Sangat me Pangat’.​