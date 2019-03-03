Digvijaya Singh Lauds Imran Khan for 'Safe Return' of IAF Pilot, Draws Opposition Flak

The remarks of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, asking for evidence of casualties in the air strike conducted by IAF on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, have created a sizable buzz in political circles of Madhya Pradesh.Citing an example of the US, which had given solid proof of the Osama bin Laden operation to the world, the Congress leader demanded that the Centre should give a solid proof for the air strike it conducted recently.Calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a good neighbour, Singh appreciated Khan for ensuring the safe return of IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.Demanding action, on Sunday evening, the BJP leaders at all the district headquarters demonstrated against Singh.Referring to the joint statement by the three chief - armed force, navy and air force - the former chief minister and senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur said they were saying the truth since they are not associated with any political party.Slamming the previous Congress government, he also said no one else had taken such action as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.An old adversary of Singh and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan too slammed the former by saying, “What kind of nationalism is this by questioning the credentials of the armed forces.” He went on to say that Singh’s remarks have bolstered anti-national forces.The BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya, addressing a programme, stated that the country is capable of dealing with enemies of the country, but it has become difficult to deal with those within the nation.Singh should first send his son to the army and only then he should ask for evidence. “It seems, the growing age is taking a toll on Singh’s mindset,” added the former MP Minister.Meanwhile, Singh’s son, Jaivardhan Singh sought to back his father’s remarks.Addressing a media gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday, Digvijaya said that he was not questioning the operation but the government could provide satellite pictures of air strike as this is a technical era.“Mr Singh has only sought details about the extent of damage the air strike did and the nation also wants to know this,” added Jaivardhan.