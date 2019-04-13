Digvijaya Singh Offers District Congress Land to Ram Temple in Bhopal, BJP Sees Red

Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh on Saturday offered land belonging to the district Congress committee to an old Ram temple situated in the old part of city.Singh, who continued to visit temples and attend religious events as part of his campaign in Bhopal, stopped over at the temple at Hamidia Road on the occasion of Ramnavami.After taking part in prayers, Singh, while talking to reporters, said land would soon be allotted to the temple.“During my tenure, land was allotted to the Ram temple and the stretch opposite to the temple was given to the district Congress committee,” said former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, adding that the party had decided to offer its share of the land to the temple, which had seen expansion in activities in recent times.When asked about when the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, Singh said as the matter was sub-judice, let the Supreme Court deliver its verdict on the matter.However, the BJP leadership was quick to launch an attack on Singh for offering land to the temple trust.“It’s interesting that the one who generated the dispute is now claiming to be solving it,” said BJP former minister Vishwas Sarang.“If he was so keen to resolve the issue, why he didn’t he do it during his tenure. They (opposition parties) are bringing Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and everyone else into the election. You will see how the lords reward them with the poll results,” said Sarang.Sitting BJP MP Alok Sanjar said, “He (Singh) is announcing to build a temple at a place where a temple already exists. It’s all related to the upcoming election and nothing would happen afterwards.”Singh, who was often accused of minority appeasement by the BJP in the past, has, of late, been seen extensively indulging in visits to temples and attending religious events and prayers in the company of seers.The BJP is yet to name anyone from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against Singh.