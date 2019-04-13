English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Digvijaya Singh Offers District Congress Land to Ram Temple in Bhopal, BJP Sees Red
The former Madhya Pradesh CM, who was often accused of minority appeasement by the BJP in the past, has, of late, been seen extensively indulging in religious activities in the company of seers.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh takes part in a puja after completing a year of his Narmada yatra.
Loading...
Bhopal: Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh on Saturday offered land belonging to the district Congress committee to an old Ram temple situated in the old part of city.
Singh, who continued to visit temples and attend religious events as part of his campaign in Bhopal, stopped over at the temple at Hamidia Road on the occasion of Ramnavami.
After taking part in prayers, Singh, while talking to reporters, said land would soon be allotted to the temple.
“During my tenure, land was allotted to the Ram temple and the stretch opposite to the temple was given to the district Congress committee,” said former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, adding that the party had decided to offer its share of the land to the temple, which had seen expansion in activities in recent times.
When asked about when the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, Singh said as the matter was sub-judice, let the Supreme Court deliver its verdict on the matter.
However, the BJP leadership was quick to launch an attack on Singh for offering land to the temple trust.
“It’s interesting that the one who generated the dispute is now claiming to be solving it,” said BJP former minister Vishwas Sarang.
“If he was so keen to resolve the issue, why he didn’t he do it during his tenure. They (opposition parties) are bringing Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and everyone else into the election. You will see how the lords reward them with the poll results,” said Sarang.
Sitting BJP MP Alok Sanjar said, “He (Singh) is announcing to build a temple at a place where a temple already exists. It’s all related to the upcoming election and nothing would happen afterwards.”
Singh, who was often accused of minority appeasement by the BJP in the past, has, of late, been seen extensively indulging in visits to temples and attending religious events and prayers in the company of seers.
The BJP is yet to name anyone from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against Singh.
Singh, who continued to visit temples and attend religious events as part of his campaign in Bhopal, stopped over at the temple at Hamidia Road on the occasion of Ramnavami.
After taking part in prayers, Singh, while talking to reporters, said land would soon be allotted to the temple.
“During my tenure, land was allotted to the Ram temple and the stretch opposite to the temple was given to the district Congress committee,” said former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, adding that the party had decided to offer its share of the land to the temple, which had seen expansion in activities in recent times.
When asked about when the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, Singh said as the matter was sub-judice, let the Supreme Court deliver its verdict on the matter.
However, the BJP leadership was quick to launch an attack on Singh for offering land to the temple trust.
“It’s interesting that the one who generated the dispute is now claiming to be solving it,” said BJP former minister Vishwas Sarang.
“If he was so keen to resolve the issue, why he didn’t he do it during his tenure. They (opposition parties) are bringing Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and everyone else into the election. You will see how the lords reward them with the poll results,” said Sarang.
Sitting BJP MP Alok Sanjar said, “He (Singh) is announcing to build a temple at a place where a temple already exists. It’s all related to the upcoming election and nothing would happen afterwards.”
Singh, who was often accused of minority appeasement by the BJP in the past, has, of late, been seen extensively indulging in visits to temples and attending religious events and prayers in the company of seers.
The BJP is yet to name anyone from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat against Singh.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ Becomes Most Viewed Song in First 24 Hours on YouTube
- IPL 2019 | Hope to Show Everyone What I'm Capable Of: Livingstone After Being Picked by Royals
- Link-up Rumours will Go On, Let's Talk About Work, Says Ananya Pandey
- Super Cup Withdrawal Matter Goes to Disciplinary Committee, Real Kashmir, Minerva Share Points For Srinagar Game
- Mark Zuckerberg's Security Cost Facebook Over Rs 150 Crore in 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results