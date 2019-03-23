Digvijaya Singh Says He Would Have Preferred to Contest from Home Turf Rajgarh

Reacting to the announcement of his candidature for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh said on Saturday that his first choice was Rajgarh, but he accepted the party's decision.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath stated earlier in the day that Singh will contest from Bhopal, a BJP stronghold for the last three decades.Speaking to reporters here, Singh said, "Rajgarh was naturally my priority as it is my home. But I am ready to contest from any place as decided by my party and the Congress president."