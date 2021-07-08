Sehore: Congress MP, Digvijaya Singh, took a dig at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his ‘DNA of all Indians is the same’ remark, and asked if so is the case, why is there any need for legislation on love jihad and conversions?

Speaking to reporters in Sehore, Singh stated, “If the DNA of Hindus and Muslims is the same, then what is the use of the law against religious conversions? What is the use of the law against ‘Love Jihad’? Then it means that the DNA of Mohan Bhagwat and Owaisi is the same."

He also shared a news report on vigilantism by Bajrang Dal and other right-wing organizations in Uttar Pradesh against ‘love–jihad’ urging the RSS chief to ask his disciples that if Hindus and Muslims have the same DNA, then why hue and cry over love-jihad?

In an event organized by the RSS Muslim wing, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Bhagwat had previously said, " We all are one so there is no need to fight. The DNA of all Indians is the same for the last 40,000 years. We all come from the same ancestors and it is scientifically proven and that is what unites us, and not politics."

Following this remark, Singh had stirred up a controversy by terming Bhagwat and the AIMIM chief “two sides of the same coin". In a recent tweet, he had also urged Bhagwat to punish those BJP leaders who were harassing Muslims.

