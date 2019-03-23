English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Digvijaya Singh to Contest from Bhopal': Kamal Nath Announces Congress Veteran's Return to Poll Fray
Earlier, Nath had said Singh should contest general elections from the 'toughest seat.' Bhopal has been electing BJP representatives since 1989.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Getty Images/File Photo)
Loading...
Bhopal: In what can be called as the political return of the former CM, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced that Digvijaya Singh will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the state’s “toughest seat” — Bhopal.
Earlier, Nath had said that he wants Singh to contest the general elections from the “toughest seat.” “There are a few seats from where we have not won in the last 30-35 years,” he had said. Now, on Saturday, the Congress central election committee cleared the name of Digvijaya Singh as the party’s candidate for Bhopal.
Nath was interacting with the media in Bhopal at a Holi event, when he made the announcement. "I had suggested three seats — Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore, but Singh had asked me to take the call," he added while he chuckled.
“He had been a state head for years so I had said that his candidature from Raghogarh won't suit him. The CEC then decided that it should be Bhopal," said the CM.
Grinning cheerfully, Nath assured the people of Bhopal of being assigned a “good” candidate. “Aap logon ko bhi achcha candidate mila hai Bhopal me (You, too, have got a good candidate in Bhopal),” he said.
Bhopal, the city of the Nawabs, has been electing BJP representatives since 1989.
Singh, the two-time CM of Madhya Pradesh, had vowed to not contest any election for ten years after losing power to BJP in 2003. However, even after a decade, his self-imposed political exile continued.
Bhopal is abuzz with rumours that union minister Narendra Singh Tomar would take on Digvijaya Singh, although, BJP general secretary VD Sharma is also trying to contest from the state's capital seat.
Earlier, Nath had said that he wants Singh to contest the general elections from the “toughest seat.” “There are a few seats from where we have not won in the last 30-35 years,” he had said. Now, on Saturday, the Congress central election committee cleared the name of Digvijaya Singh as the party’s candidate for Bhopal.
Nath was interacting with the media in Bhopal at a Holi event, when he made the announcement. "I had suggested three seats — Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore, but Singh had asked me to take the call," he added while he chuckled.
“He had been a state head for years so I had said that his candidature from Raghogarh won't suit him. The CEC then decided that it should be Bhopal," said the CM.
Grinning cheerfully, Nath assured the people of Bhopal of being assigned a “good” candidate. “Aap logon ko bhi achcha candidate mila hai Bhopal me (You, too, have got a good candidate in Bhopal),” he said.
Bhopal, the city of the Nawabs, has been electing BJP representatives since 1989.
Singh, the two-time CM of Madhya Pradesh, had vowed to not contest any election for ten years after losing power to BJP in 2003. However, even after a decade, his self-imposed political exile continued.
Bhopal is abuzz with rumours that union minister Narendra Singh Tomar would take on Digvijaya Singh, although, BJP general secretary VD Sharma is also trying to contest from the state's capital seat.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Company Will Pay You Rs 69,000 to Binge Watch All MCU Movies Before Avengers Endgame Releases
- Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't Let It 'Fade Away'
- Robert Downey Jr Asks Which Avengers Endgame Star Wore the Best Moustache, Twitter Responds With Funny Memes
- Salman Khan Takes a Dig at Priyanka Chopra For Launching Dating App After Marrying Nick Jonas
- Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Point of View on Nirbhaya Case
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results