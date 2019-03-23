LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Digvijaya Singh to Contest from Bhopal': Kamal Nath Announces Congress Veteran's Return to Poll Fray

Earlier, Nath had said Singh should contest general elections from the 'toughest seat.' Bhopal has been electing BJP representatives since 1989.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:March 23, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Getty Images/File Photo)
Bhopal: In what can be called as the political return of the former CM, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced that Digvijaya Singh will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the state’s “toughest seat” — Bhopal.

Earlier, Nath had said that he wants Singh to contest the general elections from the “toughest seat.” “There are a few seats from where we have not won in the last 30-35 years,” he had said. Now, on Saturday, the Congress central election committee cleared the name of Digvijaya Singh as the party’s candidate for Bhopal.

Nath was interacting with the media in Bhopal at a Holi event, when he made the announcement. "I had suggested three seats — Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore, but Singh had asked me to take the call," he added while he chuckled.

“He had been a state head for years so I had said that his candidature from Raghogarh won't suit him. The CEC then decided that it should be Bhopal," said the CM.

Grinning cheerfully, Nath assured the people of Bhopal of being assigned a “good” candidate. “Aap logon ko bhi achcha candidate mila hai Bhopal me (You, too, have got a good candidate in Bhopal),” he said.

Bhopal, the city of the Nawabs, has been electing BJP representatives since 1989.

Singh, the two-time CM of Madhya Pradesh, had vowed to not contest any election for ten years after losing power to BJP in 2003. However, even after a decade, his self-imposed political exile continued.

Bhopal is abuzz with rumours that union minister Narendra Singh Tomar would take on Digvijaya Singh, although, BJP general secretary VD Sharma is also trying to contest from the state's capital seat.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
