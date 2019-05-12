Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Listed in Rajgarh Rolls, Bhopal Congress Candidate Digvijaya Singh Misses Out on Voting

The former Madhya Pradesh CM urged people to exercise their franchise in large numbers. "Go in large numbers and cast your vote. Vote without fear," he said.

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
Listed in Rajgarh Rolls, Bhopal Congress Candidate Digvijaya Singh Misses Out on Voting
File Photo of Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh. (Photo Credits - Getty) Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Sunday expressed regret over not being able to cast his vote in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

"I regret that I could not reach Rajgarh to cast my ballot. Next time, I will ensure that my vote is registered in Bhopal," Singh told ANI.

Rajgarh is over 130 kms away from Bhopal from where Digvijaya Singh is contesting elections against 2008 Malegaon blast accused, BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur.

Throughout out the day in Bhopal, Singh was busy visiting a various polling station to track the voting underway, ANI reported.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM urged people to exercise their franchise in large numbers. "Go in large numbers and cast your vote. Vote without fear," he said.

The capital city of Bhopal went to polls today in Phase six of the Lok Sabha elections.
