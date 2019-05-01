Digvijaya Singh Would Praise Zakir Naik Whose Channel Sri Lanka Banned After Terror Attacks, Says Modi

Claiming that Sri Lanka had banned Zakir Naik’s television channel after last month’s Easter Sunday bombings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi here said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in the past never got tired of appreciating the same person.Addressing an election rally in Itarsi, Modi said the public would be surprised to know that the Congress government in the past had invited Naik to address police officers on the issue of terrorism.“Naik remained responsible for triggering bomb blasts in Sri Lanka while Diggy Raja (Digvijaya) used to dance keeping him (Naik) on his shoulder, which was an utter shame,” said Modi.Alleging that Congress “raagdarbaris” (courtiers) were trying to project Naik as a peace ambassador, the PM said it was the height of vote bank politics. Modi asked if the country would pardon those “villains” who had appreciated Naik.“The Congress hates me so much so they dream of killing me but they had no idea that the country was batting for me,” he added.Using some cricketing terminology, the PM Modi asked the public whether they thought the Congress was bowling on wrong line and length saying it was part of a well-planned strategy.Alleging that the Congress had only swung into action after its existence was endangered, Modi claimed the opposition party’s mantra was “saath aao, malai khao (come along and be a partner in corruption)”.“Congress came to power by promising farm loan waiver but I have heard the farmers are getting notices as the loan was never waived off,” he said.Modi also took a dig at power outages in Madhya Pradesh, claiming that the Congress had announced to halve power bills but no one had an idea that would be done by slashing the power supply by half.Alleging that dishonesty ran deep into Congress culture, Modi claimed the party was dead honest only on two accounts – dynastic politics and corruption.