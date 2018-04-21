Digvijaya Singh Writes to PM Modi, Asks Him to Clear MGNREGS Bills in Tribal Areas of MP

In a well-timed political move, AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for the clearance of MGNREGS dues in the tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh.PM Modi is set to visit Mandla district, based in the heart of tribal belt of Madhya Pradesh, on April 24 for Panchayat Raj Day celebrations.Referring to the feedback he received during the recently concluded Narmada Parikrama, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Singh said he received complaints of pending MGNREGS payments in tribal-dominated districts like Mandla, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Khandwa, Balaghat, Seoni, Khargone, Dhar, Alirajpur and Jhabua. Singh said that, according to him, the total amount due was to the tune of Rs 450 crore.“Due to non-payments, tribal beneficiaries are plagued by hunger and traders who offer them goods on credit are seeing their businesses crumbling,” claimed Singh.Pointing out practical problems in the online payment system of MGNREGS, the senior Congress leader urged the Prime Minister to enable cash payments for beneficiaries.Singh had recently undertaken a 3000-km Narmada Yatra on foot to connect with those living on the banks of the river.PM Modi is scheduled to visit Mandla village on April 24 and directly converse with Panchayat officer bearers on the occasion of Panchayat Raj Day.Neighbouring Jabalpur will also hold a Panchayat Raj convention on April 23 and 24.