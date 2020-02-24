Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Digvijaya Singh Writes to PM Modi over Inclusion of Tainted Men in New Ram Temple Trust

The Rajya Sabha MP also hit out at the Centre for setting up a new trust, despite one being formed during the tenure of the late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 24, 2020, 9:52 PM IST
Digvijaya Singh Writes to PM Modi over Inclusion of Tainted Men in New Ram Temple Trust
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising objections about the selection of members to the Ram Temple trust.

He questioned the rationale behind the election of Champat Rai, an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, as the trust’s general secretary and exclusion of all the Shankaracharyas from the body.

He said it was not justified to include tainted individuals, especially those facing cases for their alleged involvement in the Babri Masjid demolition case and only are out on bail, in the trust.

The Rajya Sabha MP also hit out at the Centre for setting up a new trust, despite one being formed during the tenure of late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. “The Ramalay trust was constituted for the construction of the Ram temple. So what is the need for a separate trust,” Singh wrote in the letter.

He said the Ramalay trust had offered to build the temple without accepting any money from the government and hence, the Centre should reconsider its decision on the second trust.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also objected to the nominations of RSS functionary and homeopathy doctor Anil Mishra, Sangh pracharak Govind Singh, BJP leader Kameshwar Chaupal as well as government officers as trust members.

Singh also sought to know the details of donations made for the proposed Ram temple in the past and demanded a refund of such donations with interest.

Regarding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement of 220-m Ram statue, Singh wanted to know how ‘seva’ would be offered to such a huge idol on a daily basis.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
