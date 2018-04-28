Digvijaya Singh's Brother Lakshman Leaves Congress Red-faced With Tweets on MP Poll Strategy

Kamal nath leading https://t.co/LzNdR2ziJx polls is like playing "HMV record in an age of bluetooth technology". — lakshman singh (@laxmanragho) April 16, 2018

If congress gets strong with 5 presidents in m.p.than we should immediately appoint few more presidents in AICC to make congress strong in the country and defeat modi govt.!!!! — lakshman singh (@laxmanragho) April 26, 2018

While senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh refuses to provide fodder to the media — especially after completing his Narmada Parikrama ahead of the Assembly elections — his brother Laxman Singh seems to be making up for his silence with multiple attacks on his party over its election strategy.Five-time MP Lakshman Singh took to Twitter recently to mock his own party’s decision to appoint four working presidents to assist the newly-appointed MP president Kamal Nath, something which has been done for the first time in the state Congress.The party had taken similar steps by opting for four working presidents in Gujarat last year and two working presidents in Chhattisgarh.The decision, however, has not gone down well with Singh junior who said in a tweet from an unverified Twitter handle, “If congress gets strong with five presidents in MP, then we should immediately appoint few more presidents in AICC to make Congress strong in the country and defeat Modi government. (sic)”On Wednesday, Singh issued an advice for his own party asking it to focus on the party workers instead of taking excessive care of the leaders in order to ensure victory.On April 16, amid reports of the party’s central leadership opting for veteran leader Kamal Nath as the party state head, Singh tweeted, “Kamal Nath leading m.p. in polls is like playing "HMV record in an age of bluetooth technology. (sic)”With his stinging tweets, Singh has time and again put his party in trouble in the past. He vocally criticized Congress over the National Herald case and removal of brother Digvijay as the party in-charge in Goa and Karnataka.After Congress’ ouster from the power in Madhya Pradesh in 2003, Singh had switched over to BJP and won two Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket, but in 2010, the saffron party showed him the door for speaking against then party president Nitin Gadkari.The former MP then returned to the Congress in 2013 but could not regain his lost position in the party.On the contrary, his elder brother Digvijaya Singh, said in Indore, “I would no longer offer bytes to the news reporters and would let the party’s official spokespersons air the party’s views when needed.”