Digvijaya Singh’s Self Goal: Youth Invited on Stage Lauds PM Modi on Surgical Strikes; Cong Red-faced

Congress’ Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh had some embarrassing moments during an election rally in Bhopal on Monday when a youth walked up the stage and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for airstrikes.The youth was immediately pushed away from the dais by Congress leaders who were visibly red-faced.Singh was addressing a public rally at Eintkhedi area on Bhopal outskirts.As the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister slammed PM Modi on his promises of returning black money, he asked, “BJP used to say that black money would return and everyone would receive Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts, so how many of you have received it,” questioned Singh.Though most did not respond, a youth in his 20s raised his hand. Smiling, Singh asked the youth to come on to the stage and offer his introduction and details of bank accounts saying they would offer him a public welcome as he had received Rs 15 lakh in the account.As the youth reached the stage, Singh handed the mike over to him and in no time the youth in his 20s started speaking on surgical strike saying, “Modiji carried out surgical strike and eliminated terrorists.”Before the youth could finish, Singh quickly snatched the mike away from him and a Congress leader got hold of the youth and pushed him away from the stage in a flash.An upset Singh shouted, “You are talking about surgical strike, did you get the money?”Singh did control his temper and termed the youth a ‘liar’. He said, “See, he is a big liar. Modi is also a liar and his followers are liars too,” said Singh.However, the party workers kept the youth surrounded for around 15 minutes stopped him from leaving. Singh continued his address but kept going back to the youth making a mockery of his claims.The senior Congress leader also slammed former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his speech.Later contacted by the media, the youth claimed he was a native of village Eintkhedi and denied that he had any association with the BJP.The BJP has fielded Pragya Singh Thakur against Singh from Bhopal, who filed her nominations on Monday.