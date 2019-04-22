English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Digvijaya Singh’s Self Goal: Youth Invited on Stage Lauds PM Modi on Surgical Strikes; Cong Red-faced
The youth was immediately pushed away from the dais by Congress leaders who were visibly embarrassed.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Loading...
Bhopal: Congress’ Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh had some embarrassing moments during an election rally in Bhopal on Monday when a youth walked up the stage and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for airstrikes.
The youth was immediately pushed away from the dais by Congress leaders who were visibly red-faced.
Singh was addressing a public rally at Eintkhedi area on Bhopal outskirts.
As the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister slammed PM Modi on his promises of returning black money, he asked, “BJP used to say that black money would return and everyone would receive Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts, so how many of you have received it,” questioned Singh.
Though most did not respond, a youth in his 20s raised his hand. Smiling, Singh asked the youth to come on to the stage and offer his introduction and details of bank accounts saying they would offer him a public welcome as he had received Rs 15 lakh in the account.
As the youth reached the stage, Singh handed the mike over to him and in no time the youth in his 20s started speaking on surgical strike saying, “Modiji carried out surgical strike and eliminated terrorists.”
Before the youth could finish, Singh quickly snatched the mike away from him and a Congress leader got hold of the youth and pushed him away from the stage in a flash.
An upset Singh shouted, “You are talking about surgical strike, did you get the money?”
Singh did control his temper and termed the youth a ‘liar’. He said, “See, he is a big liar. Modi is also a liar and his followers are liars too,” said Singh.
However, the party workers kept the youth surrounded for around 15 minutes stopped him from leaving. Singh continued his address but kept going back to the youth making a mockery of his claims.
The senior Congress leader also slammed former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his speech.
Later contacted by the media, the youth claimed he was a native of village Eintkhedi and denied that he had any association with the BJP.
The BJP has fielded Pragya Singh Thakur against Singh from Bhopal, who filed her nominations on Monday.
The youth was immediately pushed away from the dais by Congress leaders who were visibly red-faced.
#WATCH Bhopal: Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh asks a youth in the crowd 'did you get Rs 15 lakhs in your account?' The youth walks up to the stage and says 'Modi ji did surgical strike and killed terrorists.' pic.twitter.com/FRoVhHPk5h— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019
Singh was addressing a public rally at Eintkhedi area on Bhopal outskirts.
As the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister slammed PM Modi on his promises of returning black money, he asked, “BJP used to say that black money would return and everyone would receive Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts, so how many of you have received it,” questioned Singh.
Though most did not respond, a youth in his 20s raised his hand. Smiling, Singh asked the youth to come on to the stage and offer his introduction and details of bank accounts saying they would offer him a public welcome as he had received Rs 15 lakh in the account.
As the youth reached the stage, Singh handed the mike over to him and in no time the youth in his 20s started speaking on surgical strike saying, “Modiji carried out surgical strike and eliminated terrorists.”
Before the youth could finish, Singh quickly snatched the mike away from him and a Congress leader got hold of the youth and pushed him away from the stage in a flash.
An upset Singh shouted, “You are talking about surgical strike, did you get the money?”
Singh did control his temper and termed the youth a ‘liar’. He said, “See, he is a big liar. Modi is also a liar and his followers are liars too,” said Singh.
However, the party workers kept the youth surrounded for around 15 minutes stopped him from leaving. Singh continued his address but kept going back to the youth making a mockery of his claims.
The senior Congress leader also slammed former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his speech.
Later contacted by the media, the youth claimed he was a native of village Eintkhedi and denied that he had any association with the BJP.
The BJP has fielded Pragya Singh Thakur against Singh from Bhopal, who filed her nominations on Monday.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Realme 3 Pro With 6.1-Inch HD+ Dewdrop Display Launched at Rs 13,999 Along With Realme C2 at Rs. 5,999
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG as it is Freedom of Expression
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Sharing Spoilers Without Context So You Can Surf the Web Without Worry
- Global T20 Canada Has Ambitions to be ‘Bigger & Better’ in Second Year
- Netflix Could Actually Get Its Biggest Boost With The Arrival of Disney+ and Apple TV+
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results