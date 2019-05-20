English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dileshwar Kamait to Win Madhepura, Suggests News18-IPSOS Survey
Earlier in 2014, the RJD won this seat with a margin of just 5.5 per cent of the votes.
Representative image.
As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
News18-IPSOS suggests that JDU candidate Dileshwar Kamait may emerge as the winner from Madhepura in the state of Bihar.
As per exit polls, other contestants — BSP’s Kiran Devi and Congress’s Ranjeet Ranjan, sitting MP from Supaul Lok Sabha constituency - may be trailing.
Earlier in 2014, the RJD won this seat with a margin of just 5.5 per cent of the votes. The then senior leader of JDU, Sharad Yadav lost to the RJD candidate Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a close fight. Ranjan by getting 3,68,937 votes with a share of 35.7 per cent defeated Sharad Yadav who got 3,12,728 votes and a vote share of 30.2 per cent.
Sharad Yadav allegedly left JDU over a dispute with party president Nitish Kumar after the assembly elections. Later, he founded the Loktantrik Janata Dal party.
Madhepura has been a battle field between Sharad Yadav and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in several of the previous elections. Sharad Yadav has been elected as the MP from Madhepura four times since 1991. He defeated Lalu Prasad Yadav once in 1999. Lalu Prasad defeated Sharad Yadav twice in 2004 and 1998 elections.
In 2009, Sharad Yadav defeated RJD candidate Prof. Ravindra Charan. Sharad Yadav got 49.0 per cent of the votes while Ravindra Charan got 25.5 per cent of the votes.
In two elections —2004 and 1998 — Lalu Prasad Yadav defeated Sharad Yadav. Sharad Yadav on JDU ticket got 39.4 per cent of the votes but lost to Lalu Yadav who got 49.5 per cent of the votes. In 1998 when Sharad Yadav contested elections on a Janata Dal ticket, Lalu Yadav defeated him with a lower margin of 8.1 per cent votes.
But in 1999, on a JDU ticket, Sharad Yadav defeated Lalu Prasad with a vote margin of 4.5 per cent.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23
