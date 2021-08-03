Dilip Ghosh, BJP MPs Urge Centre to Ask Mamata about ‘Unused Vaccines’ in West Bengal

In view of matters concerning West Bengal, including the availability of Covid-19 vaccination in the state, BJP MPs with party’s state unit president Dilip Ghosh met several Cabinet ministers on Tuesday and requested the Centre to ask the Mamata Banerjee-led government about the “unused vaccine doses”.

The BJP MPs called on education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the crucial issues of vaccination drive in West Bengal and said they were concerned about the availability of vaccines, the issue which had also been raised by CM Banerjee. They even asked the central government to set up independent vaccination centres in the state.

After the meeting, Ghosh told media, “The Union health minister has told us that more than 3.10 crore vaccines have been made available to Bengal of which a stock of at least 30 lakh remains unused… we therefore request the central government to ask the state government to tell us whether those vaccines were wasted or they were destroyed or what really happened with it.”

Ghosh further said they have been assured of setting up of independent vaccination centres, even at central government-run hospitals in the state.

The Bengal MPs are likely to meet rural development minister Giriraj Singh and minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari later this week. The MPs have also sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP and Trinamool Congress have been engaged in a battle ever since the latter’s victory in the state assembly elections this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here