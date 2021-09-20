Advantage for Suvendu as Sukanta Majumdar Replaces Dilip Ghosh? Behind BJP's Bengal Unit Rejig

In a sudden but expected move, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced a replacement for the state president of Bengal Dilip Ghosh, who was promoted as the party’s national vice president. BJP president JP Nadda appointed Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar for the state’s top jobs.

While the BJP sources called it a “routine", organisation reshuffle cannot be ruled out. Dilip Ghosh had led the party to a stupendous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where they went on to get 18 MPs after being a party of just two MPs in 2014. However, his popularity has been completely sliding, especially in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Members of Parliament and several other state leaders have openly expressed their displeasure over the way Ghosh conducted himself, including making embarrassing comments in the public and against his own party colleagues.

It is a known public fact that former Union minister Babul Supriyo who recently jumped ship to the TMC had difference with Ghosh and is said to be one of the reasons why Babul did not want to continue with the saffron party.

It may be remembered that the term for Dilip Ghosh was to go on till the end of next year, however, his replacement comes in at a crucial time before the bypolls to three seats that will take place early next month.

After the exit of Ghosh, it is pretty evident that the control, as far as the state politics is concerned, is going to be in the hands of the Nandigram slayer Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari is not only the leader of the party in the Assembly, but it is being evidently clear that he will have a huge say as far as the state politics is concerned. BJP sources also indicate that Adhikari is the undisputed leader for the party in the coming times.

Sukanta is 41-years-old and the message that the BJP is trying to send through his appointment is that they want to bring in fresh blood and someone who can take the organisation forward as Adhikari is said to be “logically committed" to the Bharatiya Janata party.

Majumdar is not only just close to the RSS but has been in the student wing, ABVP, too. Through his appointment, another message that the saffron party is trying to send to its party cadre in the state, is that they don’t mind giving the top post to somebody who has been there and has not been imported from outside.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here